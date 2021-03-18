Sixers coach Doc Rivers gives update on Seth Curry after ankle injury

The Philadelphia 76ers were in the middle of a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Wednesday night as they fell in a close one 109-105 in overtime. The Sixers were already shorthanded as they were missing superstar Joel Embiid, but then the team took another hit when the team lost Seth Curry in the fourth quarter to a left ankle sprain.

Curry was running the fastbreak and it looked like he planted the wrong way and he immediately fell to the floor. He was on the ground for a little while before getting up and limping to the locker room and he was then ruled out shortly thereafter.

“He was in the locker room,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I don’t think it’s a bad sprain. I think it’s a sprained ankle, but I don’t think it’s severe or anything like that, but I don’t know that.”

The Sixers do have two days off before Saturday’s home matchup with the Sacramento Kings. So that does give Curry some time to heal up a little bit and get himself right before that next game.

However, Rivers is not sure if Curry will be able to play Saturday or Sunday against the New York Knicks on the road.

“I have no idea,” Rivers finished. “I have no idea.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related