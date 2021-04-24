Sixers coach Doc Rivers gave Ben Simmons a call to check on him

Ky Carlin
·2 min read
The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing the services of Ben Simmons again on Saturday when they finish up a 2-game mini-series with the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. The All-Star guard is still dealing with a non-COVID illness and that is something that is holding him back at the moment.

Simmons did not make the trip to Milwaukee as he stayed back in Philadelphia to continue to recover and coach Doc Rivers gave his star guard a call just to check up on him. The Sixers do return home on Monday to host the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rivers is not sure if he will be ready for that one either.

“I talked to Ben yesterday (Friday) and this morning and all I asked is how’s he feeling,” said Rivers. “I didn’t ask them like, ‘Hey, how are you feeling and when are you coming back?’ I don’t typically do that. I’ve always learned the trainers will tell us and then the player will tell us. I have never gotten involved in that stuff. I don’t think it’s a good place for a coach.”

Saturday will be Simmons’ fourth straight missed game and the team lost the first three without him. The Sixers definitely miss his presence on the defensive end and his work on the offensive end in terms of setting up his teammates. Philadelphia needs him back soon as they look to lock down the No. 1 seed as they fell half a game back of the Brooklyn Nets.

“He’s better,” said Rivers. “Not great, but a lot better. He says ‘I feel stronger’ and that’s a good thing.”

In terms of what is actually wrong with him, Rivers is still not sure what is going on with him. The good thing is, it is not related to COVID, but it is certainly bothering him.

“I don’t know what it is,” he said. “I’m assuming it’s the flu. I mean, we’ve done all the blood work and that’s what it is but it’s knocked him out and it is what it is.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

