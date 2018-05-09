Sixers’ coach Brett Brown on Jayson Tatum: “He is really good. Like, he is really good”

Celtics’ GM Danny Ainge wanted Jayson Tatum in last June’s draft when everybody else wanted Markelle Fultz. Ainge made his play, trading his No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, getting a high pick back (either this draft or next, depending on where the Lakers fall this draft) and still getting his guy.

It is far, far too early to say Ainge won that trade. (Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid missed their rookie years and Ainge would love to have those guys on their team, let’s wait to make a call on Fultz.)

However, in the 2018 playoffs, Ainge has looked like a winner. How good has Tatum been in this series? Here is what Sixers coach Brett Brown had to say about him, via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“He is really good. Like, he is really good,” the 76ers coach said during Tuesday’s media availability. “He’s got a package that he shouldn’t at such a young age. “You know, like they post him. He’ll come off and … hit spot-up threes. He’s got stuff off a live ball that has caught me off-guard where he really can dance in an isolation situation.”

#Sixers coach Brett Brown on #Celtics rookie @jaytatum0: “He is really good. He is really good. He’s got a package that he shouldn’t at such a young age.” Here’s more of what Brown said: pic.twitter.com/aEXjFuKRun — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 8, 2018





In this series, Tatum has averaged 22.6 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting, doing a lot of his damage in transition and attacking the rim off the dribble — his handles are better than expected coming out of college. He’s also been a crucial part of the Celtics’ defense, with the team allowing less than a point per possession when he is on the court. Bottom line, the Celtics are +16.5 points per 100 sessions with him on the court in this series.

Story Continues

If Philly has any dreams of a comeback in this series, keeping Tatum in check has to be a big part of what they do. (That and solving the Al Horford problem.) That’s going to be tough to do at home, Tatum has shown an incredible comfort in the Garden that could spell real trouble for the 76ers.