Sixers’ Buddy Hield back in the gym working on different types of jumpers

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Buddy Hield at the trade deadline from the Indiana Pacers looking to bring in an elite shooter next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

On paper, Hield looked like a perfect fit. However, it was a bit up and down for him and he had issues finding his groove next to Embiid. He was also benched for Games 4 and 5 of the playoffs against the New York Knicks before breaking out for 20 points in Game 6.

As he now enters free agency, his trainer in Dallas posted a video on his TikTok account of Hield working on different types of jumpers. He also is wearing Sixers gear which is an interesting sight.

Buddy Hield is back in the gym putting in work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mv5nC8umKz — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 11, 2024

Overall, Hield averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 38.6% from deep split between the Sixers and the Pacers. The Sixers could bring him back on a smaller deal after chasing after the big names in free agency, but he will need to figure out how to play next to Philadelphia’s stars if he does return.

