Sixers big man Paul Reed learning a lot from veteran Kyle Lowry

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers veteran Kyle Lowry has seen it all in his 18-season Hall of Fame career. He has seen every scenario, every defensive scheme and every possible situation one can see while playing the game of basketball.

Now at 38 years old, Lowry is able to pass down his knowledge to the younger players in the league.

For example, Sixers big man Paul Reed learned a great deal from Lowry and what he brings to the floor.

“He does a lot, man,” Reed told Sixers Wire. “Having a veteran guy like that, that has experience and championship games and knows ins and outs of the NBA and referees and all that. I mean, it’s a huge plus because he’s a great leader. He leads. Not just me, but he leads everybody on the team and guiding everybody to do the right thing. He’s like a coach for real.”

Lowry is a great communicator out on the floor. One can see him barking out instructions to his teammates and making sure they’re all in the right spots to have success defensively and offensively.

His basketball IQ is off the charts, something Reed is learning from his veteran teammate.

“I will say just the way that he thinks the game,” Reed added. “He takes it to another level. I’ve kind of picked up on that as I’ve been around him. Just trying to understand more the point guard vision. What they see rather than what I see as a big.”

Reed is going to play a big role in whatever the Sixers do in the playoffs when April 20 rolls around. Whatever the challenges may be, Lowry will be there to help him through it all.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire