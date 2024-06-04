Sixers big man Paul Reed posts picture of him being back in the gym

The offseason is for two specific things for professional athletes: relaxation along with mixing in some work.

The Philadelphia 76ers had their offseason arrive quicker than usual following a Round 1 exit to the New York Knicks. Since then, there has been a lot of relaxation for the players while the front office sets to work to upgrade the roster.

Sixers big man Paul Reed–who took big steps forward in 2023-24–posted a picture on his Instagram story of him being back in the gym. Reed has been a hard worker throughout his time in Philadelphia and it appears the 2024 summer will be no different.

Paul Reed is back in the gym #Sixers pic.twitter.com/2YqTc6as7F — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 4, 2024

Reed averaged 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 54% from the floor in 2023-24. He also began to expand his range out to the 3-point line as he took 0.7 attempts per game. He knocked down 36.8% of those looks from beyond the arc as he continues to develop his game in this league.

