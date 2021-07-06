Sixers' Ben Simmons seen with Maya Jama amid trade rumors

Simmons spotted at Wimbledon match with new girlfriend originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers star Ben Simmons was spotted at the All England Club in Wimbledon on Monday, taking in some Round of 16 action in this year's Wimbledon championships - and he wasn't alone.

Simmons was photographed with British TV and radio personality Maya Jama on Monday, and their interactions sent a pretty clear message that the two are officially dating:

New couple alert 🚨 Maya Jama and her new beau, Basketball player, Ben Simmons debut their relationship at Wimbeldon 😍 how cute are they!? pic.twitter.com/VVA00SICZ5 — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) July 5, 2021

This isn't the first time Simmons and Jama have been linked as a potential couple in recent months, including after Simmons posted a screenshot of the two on a FaceTime call after a Sixers playoff win last month. But this public display is a different level of confirmation.

This kiss with Jama is Simmons' first (public, at least) dalliance in any kind of celebrity couple situation since his on-again, off-again relationship with Kendall Jenner, which fizzled in 2020. Jenner is currently dating Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Jama, 26, is best known right now for her work as a presenter with the BBC.

The last time we heard from Simmons, he was being pretty hard on himself after the Sixers' disappointing Game 7 loss to the Hawks last month, admitting he understood why fans were angry at his play:

"I had a bad series, and I expect that [criticism]. It's Philly.

"[...]

"I didn't shoot well from the line this series, offensively I wasn't there, I didn't do enough for my teammates. There's a lot of things I need to work on."

He was right to be hard on himself at the time, because he has much better basketball in him than what he showed in Game 7, but it's also good to see him out and about, living his life.

There will always be fans ready to criticize the guy for having varied interests instead of slaving away in the gym for the entire offseason, and there predictably were again on Monday, but he's still a human being. He said he wanted to work on getting his "mental" right after his tough series, and on Monday he seemed to be in a pretty good mood and place.

(Also, that green varsity jacket he wore to the match? Elite.)