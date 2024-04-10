Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton reacts to making return in win over Pistons

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle the Detroit Pistons rather easily on Tuesday night at home 120-102. Philadelphia received a big performance from Joel Embiid to get the job done, but the Sixers got a bit healthier on Tuesday.

De’Anthony Melton, who hadn’t played since Feb. 27 due to a back issue, returned and had five points, three assists, and three rebounds with two steals in 16 minutes off the bench.

“Honestly, it felt great,” Melton said of being back. “It felt great to just be out there with my teammates. Being in coverages, moving around. I feel like that’s the stuff I needed just to see where I’m at.”

Melton shot just 2-for-9 and 1-for-5 from deep on Tuesday, but the fact that he was able to be out there with the team is a big help.

“He was great,” said Embiid. “He sucked today (he was joking), but it was great to have him, but he’s gonna be a big piece. As we’re getting healthy. Just what he adds. Shot-making ability, defense, a little bit of playmaking, too. Another guard. I think he’s gonna help us a lot.”

The veteran out of USC has been dealing with a back issue ever since the New Year. He missed time with the lumbar spine issue, returned, but then things got worse back on Feb. 27 and he had to miss another big chunk of the season.

Now, he’s looking to return and be a big help for the Sixers down the stretch and into the playoffs.

“Just taking it a little slower,” Melton said of his recent treatment. “Changing up my treatment and what I had to do and when I had to do it. All that type stuff just played a factor into it. Taking some medication that definitely helped my back. All that stuff just accumulated for me to play today.”

For coach Nick Nurse and the Sixers, the key is to continue to get Melton these minutes and build him up for the playoffs. With two games left, that is the focus for the 3-and-D guard.

“I think the main thing I thought he looked very good movement-wise,” said Nurse. “I think he was springy and quick and stuff like that. Obviously, he didn’t shoot the ball well, but he took all really good shots. You would expect- he hasn’t played in a long time. He came back for a couple of games and if you take those two out it’s been a really long time. So, I think just movement-wise. he looked good and that’s a main thing.”

