Sixers announce move of converting Jeff Dowtin Jr. to standard deal

The Philadelphia 76ers made a move following their 109-105 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday that benefits and rewards two-way player Jeff Dowtin Jr. for his solid play.

The Sixers signed Dowtin to a two-way deal earlier in the season as they were looking for ball-handling with the team being so short-handed. The third-year guard out of Rhode Island is averaging 4.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 7-for-14 from deep in seven games for the Sixers thus far.

Philadelphia will convert Dowtin to a standard contract. He has experience playing for coach Nick Nurse both with the Toronto Raptors and now with the Sixers. He has had some good moments in Philadelphia and it makes sense to keep him at this point.

With five games left, it will be interesting to see how the Sixers handle Dowtin and what kind of role he will play. He has made enough of a statement to earn a standard deal and now it’s time for the next steps for him to make a future case for a rotation spot.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire