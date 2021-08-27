Sixers announce their decision to waive forward Anthony Tolliver

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of getting everything straightened out as an important date comes up. The Sixers get set to undergo training camp for the 2021-22 season starting on Sept. 28 and they need to have their affairs in order.

One move is to make sure they have enough roster spots filled and have the players they want under contract when camp does begin.

They made a move on Friday to get rid of one of the veterans on the roster in the form of Anthony Tolliver. the Sixers signed the big man to a couple of 10-day deals before signing him for the rest of the season. He played in 11 games for Philadelphia averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 28.6% from deep.

We have waived Anthony Tolliver. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 27, 2021

While Tolliver was a guy who could provide a lot of veteran wisdom considering he has played for so many organizations, he was not somebody who could contribute on the floor consistently. The team wants guys who can help right away on the floor in other to help win a title.

