Sixers agree to deal with Trey Burke, who figures to be in the mix at backup PG

The team has agreed to terms on a one-year, veteran minimum deal with point guard Trey Burke, a team source confirmed Thursday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the agreement.

With the signing of Burke, the Sixers have the maximum of 15 players under contract for next regular season, along with Christ Koumadje on an Exhibit 10 deal and Marial Shayok and Norvel Pelle on two-way deals. Teams can have up to 20 players on the roster during training camp, so the team could add still add two more players at this stage as long as it cuts down to 15 by the start of the regular season. In all likelihood, this current group of 15 players will be the roster that starts the 2019-20 season for the Sixers.

The 6-foot-1 Burke averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 games last season between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. This will be the 26-year-old's fifth NBA team.

He projects to be part of the competition for the Sixers at backup point guard. The Sixers also signed Raul Neto to a one-year, veteran minimum deal this summer, but Neto's injury history - he hasn't played more than 41 games in a season over the past three years - makes the decision to add another point guard very understandable. Shake Milton is another player who could be part of the backup point guard picture, though you'd figure Neto and Burke would currently have the edge over the 22-year-old Milton given their status as proven NBA players.

Burke isn't an elite three-point shooter (35.6 percent from three last season), but his strength is shot creation, a tool the Sixers could use off the bench.



