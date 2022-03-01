Sixers to be 'aggressive in pursuit' of DeAndre Jordan, per report

Report: Sixers to be 'aggressive in pursuit' of DeAndre Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Sixers have indicated since their trade for James Harden, the team’s center situation behind Joel Embiid isn’t set in stone.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night the Sixers “have been in the market for a backup center and will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan — either placing a waiver claim or working to sign him as a free agent should he clear waivers.” He later reported the team was “emerging as front-runners” to pick up Jordan.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers plan to waive the 33-year-old Jordan and sign D.J. Augustin. Tuesday is the playoff-eligibility waiver deadline.

The Sixers are 24th in the waiver claim order, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Philadelphia currently has a $13.19M tax bill.



Below are the tax ramifications of claiming his $1.66M cap hit vs. waiting and signing to a prorated veteran minimum.



Waiver claim: $16.1M

Vet minimum: $13.8M



$2.3M difference https://t.co/mlIWUeqBEy — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 1, 2022

Like Paul Millsap, who’s been Embiid’s backup the past three games, Jordan is a past-his-prime former All-Star. He played for Sixers head coach Doc Rivers on the Clippers and was known for his rim protection, rebounding, and a high field goal percentage built largely on dunks. As is the case with Andre Drummond, the Sixers’ backup big man before the Harden deal, Jordan’s foul shooting has long been a notable weakness. To his credit, he did improve to 69.7 percent overall on free throws across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Jordan was a memorable part of the Lakers’ ugly 28-point loss Sunday to the Pelicans, overcooking a third-quarter pass that landed in the crowd. It was his only appearance in February besides a three-minute stint against the Knicks back on Feb. 5.

Paul Reed initially played at center following the Harden trade. Though Rivers praised his performances in wins over the Thunder and Cavaliers, he indicated the team still was interested in a physically bigger player for defensive purposes.

“ … I love that he’s fearless,” Rivers said on Feb. 12 of Reed. “He’s not going to back down from anybody. Obviously they start posting him up and he doesn’t have the size to guard some of those guys, so that’s why we’re out on the market trying to find one more big, for nights like that.”

Willie Cauley-Stein and Charles Bassey are other centers on the Sixers’ roster, though neither has received recent meaningful NBA minutes. Jordan also doesn’t have many of those under his belt. But, after playing with Harden on last year’s Nets, he reportedly might end up sharing the floor with the 10-time All-Star again.