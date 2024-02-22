Sixers addition Kyle Lowry explains his leadership style on the floor

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Kyle Lowry to the practice floor on Wednesday as they look to integrate him into things quickly. The Sixers picked up the 18-year veteran off the buyout market to add to their roster depth.

Lowry shot 38.5% from deep in 37 games for the Miami Heat before being sent to the Charlotte Hornets and was then bought out after the deadline. He will be counted on to provide some production on the floor, but when considering he is 37 years old and will be 38 before the playoffs begin, he will likely make his biggest impact in the leadership department.

In his 18 years in the league, Lowry is a 6-time All-Star and an NBA champion. He has fashioned a Hall of Fame career and he will likely lend a hand in the leadership department.

“I just go out there and be me,” said Lowry on Wednesday. “Sometimes you have to say things. Sometimes you do by showing. I just go out there and do my job as hard as I can, and try to show the competitive nature that I have. Just go out there and do what I’ve got to do. Sometimes it’s talk, sometimes it’s not.”

Lowry has played for some great coaches such as current Sixers coach Nick Nurse from their days in Toronto, Erik Spoelstra in Miami, Dwane Casey from his earlier Toronto days, and Jay Wright from his time at Villanova.

Those are some big names to learn from while also picking up his own learning experiences along the way.

“I think I’ve taken a little from every coach that I’ve had throughout my life and throughout my career,” Lowry added. “I take things from how they coach, how they communicate, how they strategically prepare for games. It’s a little bit of everything, and I’ve been fortunate to play for some great coaches and great organizations — some great leaders and great men. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Lowry has always been vocal and that’s why Nurse likes to have him on the floor with this current Sixers group.

“Again, he’s familiar with a lot of the stuff that we do, because of our history,” Nurse said of Lowry. “He’s obviously a leader, a vocal leader. You notice that presence already in the last two practices. We’ve had a lot of guys — Buddy (Hield), Cam Payne, (Darius) Bazley, and Kyle — with their first practices. Even though Buddy and Cam played a couple of games, yesterday (Tuesday) was our first practice. So we’re doing a lot of introductory stuff, going over stuff, but Kyle was probably ahead of everybody else, just because of his familiarity.”

At the end of the day, Lowry being able to understand what Nurse wants to run combined with his leadership skills make him a valuable piece.

“So for me, my basketball abilities are that I see the game when I’m on the floor and I’m able to communicate that back to the coaches,” Lowry finished. “I think that’s one thing that coaches like from me.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire