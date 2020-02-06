Sixers' addition Glenn Robinson III is a former Slam Dunk Contest champion

The Sixers are adding two players who they hope can improve their bench and upgrade their outside shooting in Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. Those wings are headed from the Warriors to the Sixers in exchange for three second-round draft picks, a team source confirmed early Thursday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia (see story).

One of them is a former Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Robinson clinched the 2017 title with a perfect score reverse dunk that involved him leaping over Paul George, the Pacers' mascot Boomer, and a cheerleader.

In his sixth NBA season, Robinson received the most playing time of his professional career with the Warriors, starting 48 games and averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. He had a brief stop with the Sixers in 2015, meaning he'll already be familiar with head coach Brett Brown.

Robinson's 40 percent three-point mark this season is impressive. His leaping ability certainly is, too.

You can check out all of his dunks from the 2017 contest below. He gave a shoutout to his grandmother in an interview with TNT's Kristen Ledlow.

"I think a couple of those dunks my head was at the rim - explosive player," he said. "I was slept on. I was slept on. My grandma wanted me to tell everybody that they slept on me and I should come in here and win it, and I did it."

