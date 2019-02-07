Sixers acquire James Ennis in trade with Rockets, according to source originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

After trades with the Clippers and Raptors on Wednesday, Sixers general manager Elton Brand made his third deal before the deadline Thursday.

Brand acquired James Ennis from the Rockets in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in 2021, a team source confirmed. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was first to report the trade.

Ennis is a 6-foot-7 wing heading to his sixth NBA team. The No. 50 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Ennis has played in 39 games this season for the Rockets, averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. He's a career 36.2 percent three-point shooter and a long, switchable defender.

Based on how the Sixers' bench looks after the Tobias Harris trade, Ennis should immediately play a significant role for the Sixers. The team doesn't currently have much depth at the wing (see story).

The right to swap 2021 second-round picks is obviously not much to give up for the Sixers. Outside of that, all the Sixers are taking on is the rest of Ennis' $1.62 million salary for this season. He also has a $1.85 million player option for 2019-2020.



