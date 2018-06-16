Sixers tied for 3rd-best odds to land Spurs' Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has reportedly made it clear he wants out of San Antonio.

Now let the speculation begin.

There will be plenty of teams lining up to acquire the All-Star swingman's services. The Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics reportedly inquired about Leonard even before he expressed his desire to exit the Spurs.

So where will he end up? According to Las Vegas, Leonard may get the Hollywood ending he wanted all along.

Bovada's odds of what team Leonard will play Game No. 1 for in the 2018-19 season place the Lakers in the lead at 5/7.

The Celtics are next in line at 15/4.

How about the Sixers? They came in tied with the Spurs at 5/1 odds.

Any chance to land one of the best players in the game, the Sixers will certainly take.

