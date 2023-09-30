Sixers 3 goals: Tyrese Maxey needs to provide playmaking, defense

In this continuing series, Sixers Wire looks at the 18 players, per Sportrac, that comprise the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 15 under contract and the three players on two-way deals — and gives each three goals for the 2023-24 season.

The new season begins on Oct. 26, and training camp begins on Oct. 3. Now is the time to begin previewing the new season of adventure that is Sixers basketball.

Up next in this series is Tyrese Maxey. The young guard out of Kentucky had a terrific third season. He averaged 20.3 points and shot 43.4% from deep, but there are still areas he can improve in.

For Maxey, his three are:

Improve as a playmaker

This is the biggest area he needs to improve in. In coach Nick Nurse’s conversation with Sixers Wire, he mentioned he wants Maxey to be able to see the floor on offense while being crowded by defenders. Teams are going to throw plenty of guys at him and he needs to be able to make the right decision to help the Sixers thrive on the offensive end. He averaged 3.5 assists in 2022-23 and that number can go up to around 5.5 or even 6.0.

Improve on the defensive end

Another area in which Nurse wants Maxey to make strides is on the defensive end. He has so much speed on that end of the floor and he can use that to his advantage. He can be an irritant and really pressure the ball which then forces turnovers and allows the Sixers to get out and run. The defensive improvement will be an area worth watching as the season goes on.

Get back in a rhythm at the free-throw line

For his career, Maxey is an 85.8% shooter from the line. However, that percentage dipped to 84.5% in 2022-23 as he often left points at the foul line. He gets to the basket with such ease. He gets to the free-throw line often, so he has to knock those shots down and take the free points when they are given.

