Sixers 3 goals: Mo Bamba has to ensure Joel Embiid gets his rest

In this continuing series, Sixers Wire looks at the 18 players, per Sportrac, that comprise the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 15 under contract and the three players on two-way deals — and gives each three goals for the 2023-24 season.

The new season begins on Oct. 26, and training camp begins on Oct. 3. Now is the time to begin previewing the new season of adventure that is Sixers basketball.

Up next in this series is Mo Bamba. The Sixers brought in Bamba on a 1-year deal after he played for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 49 games.

For Bamba, his three goals are as follows:

Make sure Joel Embiid gets his rest

With the Sixers looking to give Paul Reed a bigger role at the power forward spot, that means Bamba will likely be the main backup to Embiid. That means Bamba just has to play well enough for 10-to-15 minutes a night to ensure the big fella gets his rest. Coach Nick Nurse wants Embiid to play more games in the upcoming season and that means Bamba has to be able to give him rest during games.

Provide rim protection

Bamba is a known shot-blocker with a career blocks average of 1.3 per game. That brings a different look to the backup big man spot for the Sixers than in the past. They will need him to bring that type of protection to this bench unit. That will help bring a defensive alignment to that second group.

Bring some shooting

Bamba is not a sharpshooter, but he can certainly knock down a 3-point shot. He is a career 35.9% shooter from deep and that is something that the Sixers could use for the bench unit. That 3-point shooting could also allow Philadelphia to play him in some lineups with Embiid. If he can knock down some looks from beyond the arc, then the Sixers will be able to benefit greatly.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire