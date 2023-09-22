Sixers 3 goals: Danuel House Jr. needs to regain his shooting touch

In this continuing series, Sixers Wire looks at the 18 players, per Sportrac, that comprise the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 15 under contract and the three players on two-way deals — and gives each three goals for the 2023-24 season.

The new season begins on Oct. 26, and training camp begins on Oct. 3. Now is the time to begin previewing the new season of adventure that is Sixers basketball.

Next up in this series is Danuel House Jr. who the Sixers acquired in free agency in 2022. In his first season in Philadelphia, House Jr. shot 33.6% from deep and averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.

House Jr.’s three goals for the upcoming season are as follows:

Regain the 3-point shot

House Jr. is a career 36.2% from deep. His 3-point percentage in the 2022-23 season was below that number and he has to be able to regain that consistency on his shot that he showed in the past. He has a big chance to be a part of Nick Nurse’s rotation due to the way he gets after it defensively. His shooting touch would be helpful as well.

Get after it on defense

As mentioned, Nurse is a guy who loves players who play defense. House Jr. is a guy who gets after it on the defensive end and he has to be able to do so again in the upcoming season. It would help him get more playing time while also being able to help the Sixers on both ends of the floor.

Provide some ball-handling

At the moment, the Sixers don’t have a true point guard on the roster. James Harden, obviously, led the league in assists in 2022-23, but he is not what some would call a true point guard. Therefore, others will have to help with the ball-handling duties. Especially, when Harden goes to the bench. If House Jr. can handle the ball and run some offense a bit, then the Sixers would benefit greatly from that when Harden is out of the game.

