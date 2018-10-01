Sixers 120, Orlando Magic 114 (preseason): Markelle Fultz shows off his expanded range

BOX SCORE

It's a sign of how far Markelle Fultz has come that his first shot in Monday night's preseason game against the Orlando Magic wasn't really a big deal. Sure, the Wells Fargo Center crowd loved his pull-up jumper from the left wing, but that's the new normal for Fultz.

What he did later in the first quarter, however, did qualify as a big deal. After missing a baseline three-pointer a couple minutes earlier, Fultz lined up another long range jumper. This one went down.

As Sixers fans know, Fultz, hampered by a shoulder injury and the unsightly shot that accompanied it, didn't make any three-pointers as a rookie.

It's not the boldest prediction to say this season will be a little different.

Here are some observations from the Sixers' 120-114 win over the Magic:

• Fultz played the most of any Sixer, 24 minutes. He shot 5 for 12, including four made jumpers. Playing alongside Ben Simmons is still a work in progress, but the two appear to be developing a sense for how to co-exist, with Simmons getting more comfortable distributing from the elbow and out of the post. The two both pushed the ball without hesitation whenever they grabbed a rebound.

It was noticeable that Fultz got caught on top of numerous screens, although that's not a major concern on the Sixers. Fultz has the length to recover well, and he has Embiid patrolling the paint behind him as insurance. After an incredible chase-down block in the preseason opener, Fultz had another impressive swat Monday night.

• Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Vucevic is a serious mismatch. Embiid was aggressive early against the former Sixer, using his superior strength in the post. The Sixers did well to feed Embiid, exploiting his advantage over Vucevic. Embiid, who posted 20 points and 10 rebounds Friday, had 21 points and 7 rebounds against Orlando.

• Embiid vs. Mo Bamba also doesn't look like a fair fight, at least at this early stage in Bamba's career.

On his first possession against Bamba, the No. 6 pick in this year's draft, Embiid backed down the rookie and forced him into a bear hug of a foul. Embiid smiled and had a few words for the 20-year-old with the record 7-foot-10 wingspan.

Embiid easily worked around Babma and converted an and-one on the Sixers' next trip.

Bamba wasn't a physical match for Embiid, picking up four fouls in the first 16 minutes, but he showed some of his immense potential in his NBA debut, nailing a three-pointer and hanging in the air to finish over Embiid early in the second quarter. He posted 12 points and 3 rebounds.

Though Bamba was welcomed to the league by Embiid in rather savage fashion this summer in a pickup game organized by trainer Drew Hanlen, the two have formed a close relationship.

• It looks like Landry Shamet has a shot to take over Wilson Chandler's minutes, and possibly to be part of the rotation when Chandler returns. With Chandler sidelined by a left hamstring strain, there's an opportunity for a wing player to earn playing time, and Shamet, the Sixers' No. 26 pick in this year's draft, got the first crack at it.

Shamet looked competent defensively, moved well without the ball, and scored 12 points on 3 for 6 shooting from the field (2 for 4 from three-point range).

• Unlike Friday night, Furkan Korkmaz and T.J. McConnell saw the floor before the fourth quarter (which the Sixers again reserved for players on the fringe of the regular rotation). Korkmaz played seven minutes before the fourth, while McConnell played the final four minutes of the third. Both played the entirety of the final period. Korkmaz got hot in the fourth, scoring 14 of his 18 points.

Brett Brown prefers to use McConnell at the point, though he mentioned Sunday that the 6-foot-2 guard, "no matter what you call him, is a pretty good player. (I) might shove him into the two spot ... all those things are on the table."

However, McConnell played exclusively at the one against the Magic.

• Simmons went to the locker room late in the first half, bleeding from a laceration over his right eye after an incidental collision with Aaron Gordon. He re-emerged for the second half with a Band-Aid over his eye after receiving stitches.

After failing to get to the foul line in the Sixers' preseason opener, Simmons made 3 of 4 free throws. He had 9 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes.

• The Sixers provided some specifics on Jerryd Bayless' left knee injury, and it sounds like the veteran guard could be out for a while. Bayless suffered a sprain of the posterolateral corner in his left knee and will begin treatment immediately. He'll be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

Bayless surprisingly filled Chandler's spot in the rotation Friday night, but his chances of playing his way into the rotation take a hit with this diagnosis, since it appears he'll miss, at a minimum, the Sixers' first couple regular season games.

Neither Bayless or Chandler will be part of the Sixers' upcoming trip to China.

