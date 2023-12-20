Six young players Colorado won’t want to see enter the transfer portal

We are living in the crazy era of the transfer portal and if you’re like me, it stings every time you see a Colorado player enter it. At the same time, while there will always be questions surrounding why it didn’t work out for them in Boulder, I can still accept when a player feels they need to move on.

However, there are a few current Buffs in which it would sting considerably if they decided to enter the portal. Colorado has made its mark recently in the portal, but head coach Deion Sanders’ rebuild will go much slower if he doesn’t protect the young talent that he’s accumulated.

Here are six players that Colorado won’t want to see enter the portal:

QB Ryan Staub

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Staub spent his freshman season as the primary backup to Shedeur Sanders and got spot duty in a handful of games, including one start in the season finale against Utah. Colorado has added some depth at the QB position this offseason, but the Buffaloes would do well to keep this talented arm around.

WR Omarion Miller

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Miller showed his immense talent in the second half of the USC game, and I’d like to see the explosive receiving option stay in Boulder

CB Cormani McClain

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado hasn’t landed many five-star signees in the past couple of decades. McClain struggled a bit in his freshman season but got valuable experience that should pay dividends later on for the Buffaloes.

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Milliner-Jones was one of the lower-rated recruits in last year’s signing class who proved that ratings don’t mean everything. Milliner-Jones was forced into early action because of injuries to others and held his own against the Pac-12’s best.

CB Carter Stoutmire

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stoutmire impressed me with his play at times this season and he has excellent size for the cornerback position. I’d like to see him reach his full potential in a Buffaloes uniform.

Athlete Adam Hopkins

One of the highest-rated recruits who signed with Colorado last year, Hopkins practiced at both wide receiver and cornerback this past season, but it appears that he’s leaning more toward the defensive side of the ball. If you’ve impressed Coach Prime enough to earn reps at cornerback, you’re a player that I want to have stick around.

Further reading

READ: How former Colorado football players performed with their new teams in 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire