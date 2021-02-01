Six years later, Seahawks fans still pitted by Super Bowl XLIX conclusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks were just 36 inches away from their second back-to-back Super Bowl title.

With 25 seconds to play in Super Bowl XLIX, quarterbackRussell Wilson, instead of handing the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line, threw a slant over the middle that was picked off by Malcolm Butler to give Tom Brady and the New England Patriots the 28-24 victory.

Six years ago Monday on Feb. 1, 2015, Wilson made that harrowing throw at the 1-yard line, one that has cursed the Seahawks ever since.

6-years ago today in SB49.



The #Seahawks elected to have Russell Wilson pass the ball on 2nd and goal.



The pass was picked off by unknown CB Malcolm Butler to secure a 28-24 #Patriots lead.



Tom Brady won MVP with 4 TD passes against the Legion of Boompic.twitter.com/DcGXuq2MdJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2021

Despite making it to the postseason every year but one (2017) since that defeat, the Seahawks have routinely fallen short of their ultimate goal of bringing another Super Bowl title back to Seattle. In five-straight appearances, the Seahawks have failed to get past the second round of the playoffs.

In 2020, the Seahawks clinched the NFC West for the first time since 2016, but then suffered an epic collapse in their Wild Card battle with the Los Angeles Rams that resulted in a 30-20 loss and an early playoff exit.

Meanwhile, Brady has routinely emerged in conversations as the G.O.A.T., and rightfully so. After winning six Super Bowls, the 43-year-old quarterback, in his first season with Tampa Bay, has the Buccaneers in the driver’s seat to contend for their first championship since 2003.

Seattle has yet to make it back to the big game. Some might call it a curse. Russell Wilson is still haunted by it. But one way or another, the Seahawks have to figure out a way to not let that play define their future success.

And Wilson will need to be the guy to lead them back. That's the true measure of a champion.