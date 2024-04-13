Six wins lead PCM boys in tough field at Pella Christian

Apr. 13—PELLA — Powered by six wins and 10 top-three finishes, the PCM boys track and field team placed third against a tough field at the Pella Christian Coed Invitational on Tuesday.

The Mustangs split their six wins between individual events and relays and also finished second in two other relays as they scored 121.5 points in third.

Pella, one of the top teams in Class 3A, was the meet champion with 199 points. Host Pella Christian was next with 127.5.

Pleasantville (107), Lynnville-Sully (81), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (62) and Centerville (17) completed the seven-team field.

Evan Jones

Evan Jones, Riley Graber and Griffin Olson grabbed the three individual wins.

Jones won the 100-meter dash in a career-best 11.43 seconds, Graber posted a career-best time in the 400 and won the race in 53.43 and Olson finished first in the 110 high hurdles in 15.82.

The Mustangs posted four other top-five individual finishes. Chase Wagaman was third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. Mark Bussan took third in the shot put with a career-best throw of 46-6 1/2 inches.

Tad Wilson ran a career-best time of 24.05 to place fourth in the 200 and Gavin Steenhoek posted a career-best time of 1 minute, 1.08 seconds to finish fifth in the 400 hurdles.

Jacob Wendt

PCM won the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays and also placed second in the distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.

Olson, Gabe Hobbs, Jacob Wendt and Jones teamed up to win both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. They posted a time of 44.16 in the 4x100 and a season-best time of 1:31.11 in the 4x200.

Carter Burns, Wendt, Hobbs and Graber won the sprint medley relay in a season-best 1:39.17.

The shuttle hurdle relay team featured Jaden Houser, Jake Winters, Steenhoek and Olson and they finished second in a season-best 1:05.94.

Finn Wilson, Tad Wilson, Coby DeRaad and Carson Hansen took second in the distance medley relay with a time of 3:58.19.

Riley Graber