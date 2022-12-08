Six Vols invited to East-West Shrine Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.
Tennessee will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Six Tennessee student-athletes have received invitations to play in the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by NFL Network.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is college football’s oldest all-star game, dating back to 1925 and benefits Shriners Children’s.
The Vols’ invitees to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl are listed below.
Hendon Hooker: Quarterback
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Cedric Tillman: Wide receiver
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Banks: Linebacker
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Darnell Wright: Offensive lineman
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jerome Carvin: Offensive lineman
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Byron Young: Defensive lineman
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire