Six Vols invited to East-West Shrine Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.

Tennessee will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Six Tennessee student-athletes have received invitations to play in the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by NFL Network.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is college football’s oldest all-star game, dating back to 1925 and benefits Shriners Children’s.

The Vols’ invitees to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl are listed below.

Hendon Hooker: Quarterback

Cedric Tillman: Wide receiver

Jeremy Banks: Linebacker

Darnell Wright: Offensive lineman

Jerome Carvin: Offensive lineman

Byron Young: Defensive lineman

