Six UNC football players named to Senior Bowl Watch List

The preseason watch lists continue to roll in as the 2023 college football season begins in just a few days.

Each year before the season starts, the Reese’s Senior Bowl releases a list of over 100 players to watch this season for the annual game down in Mobile, Alabama. And this year, six Tar Heels were named to the list.

Myles Murphy, Desmond Evans, Kaimon Rucker, Cedric Gray, Devontez Walker and Nate McCollum were all named to the annual watch list on Wednesday, representing the Tar Heels well.

The list features seniors and redshirt seniors for the upcoming season who are the “best of the best” early on as draft prospects. The list does not include many true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible as December 2023 (or earlier) graduates, per the site.

Each year the Senior Bowl takes place in early February, giving draft prospects the chance to showcase their abilities in practices and then the actual game. They can do so while being coached by NFL coaches.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire