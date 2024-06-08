Six-try Leinster beat Ulster to reach semi-final

Ulster struggled to find a way through Leinster's defence in Dublin [Getty Images]

United Rugby Championship quarter-final

Leinster: (17) 43

Tries: Henshaw, Lowe 2, Larmour, Van der Flier, Molony Cons: Byrne 4, Prendergast Pen: Byrne

Ulster: (0) 20

Tries: McCann, Moore, Lowry Pen: Cooney Con: Cooney

Leinster put in a clincal display to beat Irish rivals Ulster 43-20 victory in the United Rugby Championship play-offs quarter-final in Dublin.

Tries from Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe helped the Aviva Stadium hosts to a 17-0 lead at half-time.

Lowe completed his double before Dave McCann notched up Ulster's first try.

Jordan Larmour added Leinster's fourth try but a battling Ulster side came back again with Stewart Moore going over.

Josh van der Flier and Ross Molony went over as Leinster stretched clear before Mike Lowry's consolation try for the visitors.

More to follow....

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Ciaran Frawley.

Ulster: Stewart Moore; Mike Lowry, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring (capt), Tom O’Toole; Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu; Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Greg Jones, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Ethan McIlroy, Jude Postlethwaite.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)