Six true freshmen to watch in the SEC

The college football season is right around the corner and there will be plenty of true freshmen who will make an immediate impact. Here is a look at six players in the SEC we are excited to watch this season.

Recruiting: Alfano committed to Alabama over Georgia and Penn State in the spring before his senior season.

Overview: With the loss of Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs, there is some major opportunity for players to step up on the defensive line and Alfano will be in the mix. There are some players such as LaBryan Ray and Phidarian Mathis who have been in Tuscaloosa longer but Alfano is a special prospect with versatility who could see the field soon.

Farrell’s take: We could have picked an offensive player who will likely get more headlines, but Alfano is physically ready to make an impact and has already impressed. He’s one of the most aggressive and physical players from the 2019 class and he’s a great fit early.

Recruiting: Dean kept a lot of SEC programs interested as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Ole Miss all felt good about their positions in his recruitment, but he picked the Bulldogs over all those teams in December of his senior year.

Overview: Fair or not, there are comparisons of Dean to former Georgia star linebacker Roquan Smith and we will see soon enough if the former four-star can deliver at the same rate. There should be some opportunity for Dean to see the field early and the news that Brenton Cox is leaving the program could help Dean’s case even more. He’s a talented linebacker who can cover, so he brings a lot of value to the position.

Farrell’s take: Dean was a five-star at one point and dropped to a four-star mainly because of my concerns with his size, so I’m really interested in seeing how he impacts. He could play early and be the next Roquan Smith, but that’s heady stuff and the comparisons will be fun to follow. He’s a guided missile on defense.

