Six true freshmen to watch in the Pac-12

The college football season is right around the corner and there will be plenty of true freshmen who will make an immediate impact. Here is a look at six players in the Pac-12 we are excited to watch this season.

Recruiting: Daniels took his time through the recruiting process and unlike many other quarterbacks, he waited to commit in mid-December to Arizona State over Utah, Cal, UCLA and others.

Overview: Daniels is currently in a three-way preseason quarterback competition with Dillon Sterling-Cole and fellow freshman Joey Yellen, but the former high four-star could have an edge to win the job. If Daniels wins the battle then he will be without star receiver N’Keal Harry, but the Sun Devils still have a lot of talent at that position plus ASU always has the threat of stud running back Eno Benjamin.

Farrell’s take: Daniels is too talented to sit and his ability to create is much needed at Arizona State. Quarterbacks these days don’t like to sit and wait and Daniels is the most talented of the group. If he doesn’t start right away, he will see time eventually.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: The battle for Jackson was really close all the way up to his decision day during the early signing period as USC and Arizona State were even in his recruitment. Jackson ended up picking the Trojans, but in the hours before it was time to make his announcement, the Sun Devils remained a contender.

Overview: Jackson proved during an outstanding week at the All-American Bowl that he has the physical ability to immediately make a big impact in the Pac-12. He is expected to join a talented group of players along the defensive line and at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, his versatility could be key to getting on the field soon.

Farrell’s take: Jackson will be a monster before he leaves USC. He will add weight and power, but right now he’s a super athletic gap shooter who can chase the quarterback. That’s much needed everywhere, and USC won’t waste a redshirt on this elite recruit.

