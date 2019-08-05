Six true freshmen to watch in the Big Ten

The college football season is right around the corner and there will be plenty of true freshmen who will make an immediate impact. Here is a look at six players in the Big Ten we are excited to watch this season.



Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Charbonnet committed to Michigan over USC, Florida, Notre Dame and others. The four-star running back did not seriously look at any other programs following his pledge to the Wolverines.

Overview: Michigan was hit by some losses in the backfield and while the Wolverines have some solid options, there is an opportunity for Charbonnet to see the field early. He is physically impressive, known as a machine in the weight room, and he could be perfect for what Michigan wants to do on offense. He can handle a big workload and with no returning starters in the backfield, the former four-star could take a leading role through preseason camp.

Farrell’s take: Charbonnet was one of the running backs last year we looked hard and long at when it comes to a five-star ranking. He's that talented. He’s a great fit in the Michigan offense, especially the new one, and he could hit the ground running.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: There was a long, elaborate recruiting battle for Harrison that took a couple years, and the five-star defensive end picked Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State during the Early Signing Period.

Story continues

Overview: Ohio State was not great against the run last season and the Buckeyes suffered some major departures in Nick Bosa and Dre’Mont Jones but there is plenty of talent returning and now Harrison will have his shot to make an early impact. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, the five-star has tremendous upside and is one of the most athletic players regardless of position in the 2019 recruiting class. He could see the field early for the Buckeyes because players like him don’t show up too often.

Farrell’s take: Harrison was one of the more raw five-stars in the 2019 class, and we ranked him that highly because of his ceiling and long-term potential. However, he is already ahead of schedule and could make a major impact in the Ohio State defense right away. Harrison certainly has the skills and raw athleticism to learn on the job.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM



