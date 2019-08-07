Six true freshmen to watch in the ACC

The college football season is right around the corner and there will be plenty of true freshmen who will make an immediate impact. Here is a look at six players in the ACC we are excited to watch this season.

Eeppiukvzrfj3nt4dal1

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: Davis chose Clemson over Florida State and others on the first day of the Early Signing Period. He was one of seven prospects from the state of Florida in Clemson’s recruiting class.

Overview: With massive losses along the defensive line, including Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Albert Huggins on the inside, Davis has the opportunity to step in right away and earn early playing time. The Tigers are going to play the best players, and Davis has already made an early impression.

Farrell’s take: Davis has excellent athleticism and has taken to the college game quickly, so there is no doubt he will play and play early. Few schools do a better job developing defensive linemen than Clemson, and Davis could be the next star.

Mlb1c6bpw4jufxsd2mqj

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

