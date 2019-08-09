Six true freshman to watch in the Big 12

Doujrzukwqc6uyfgz2lq

The college football season is right around the corner and there will be plenty of true freshmen who will make an immediate impact. Here is a look at six players in the Big 12 we are excited to watch this season.

Recruiting: Bridges committed to Oklahoma in September of his junior season and never really looked back. He was in Norman days before for the season-opener when he made his decision. He was later joined by five-star receivers Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood in Oklahoma’s recruiting class.

Overview: The Sooners are loaded at inside receiver and so there’s a chance Bridges plays in some games and still gets a redshirt year. But he’s such a talented and motivated player that we’re not betting against him. In some ways, Bridges flew under the hype radar during his recruitment because he committed so early, but he has all the skills and special abilities to make an immediate contribution in Oklahoma’s offense.

Farrell’s take: Bridges was my favorite of the three five-star wide receivers signed by Oklahoma because I love his ball skills and ability to adjust to bad throws. I think he has the best career of the trio and will be hard to stop early in his career.

Recruiting: Nebraska, TCU, Michigan, Rutgers, Tennessee, Kansas State, Iowa State and Missouri made the top eight for Hall, who committed to the Cyclones shortly after announcing that list.

Overview: Replacing David Montgomery is going to be an interesting situation in Iowa State’s backfield, especially since he had 257 carries last season and those touches might have to be more spread out. Kene Nwangwu is probably the first option, but Hall was a top target for the Cyclones last recruiting cycle and he picked Iowa State over many other programs. He should get opportunities to prove his worth, and if he impresses, there’s no sense in keeping him on the sidelines.

Farrell’s take: Hall will see time this year if he picks up the offense, because he’s such a big recruit for them and is too talented to sit. He has good vision and he’s a decisive runner, so I think he hits the ground running - so to speak.

