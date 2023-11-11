Six Triway seniors celebrate signing to play sports at the next level

Part 2 of The Daily Record's college signing coverage:

WOOSTER TWP. — That level of athletic talent that has come through Triway over the past few years doesn't happen often in Wayne County.

One had to only look at the six signings on Thursday night as six Titans signed their letters of intent, ranging from the basketball court, to the volleyball court, to the bowling alley and the softball diamond.

Just two years ago, the Titans saw softball stars Hailey Massaro, Emily Yacapraro, Haylee Pruitt and Katie Hoffa sign their letters of intent. It’s proven to only be a sign of things to come as Hanna Massaro signed her NLI to Bowling Green University.

Triway seniors Kaylee Davis, Caitlin Titler, Carter Wachtel, Emma Yoder, Hanna Massaro and Addy Meshew after signing their letters of intent in a ceremony at Triway High School.

“That helped me out a lot actually,” said Hanna Massaro of her seeing her sister's recruiting process. “She showed me things that she liked and didn't like, but I might like something different than what she liked. I just found that inspiring because she is my sister, and of course I want to follow in her footsteps. It was just a really good experience.”

Carter Wachtel, one of the area's top pitchers ever, made it official as well, signing with Georgia Tech.

“It feels great,” said Wachtel, about putting pen to paper. “It makes it so much more real, and I just can't wait for it to start. It's exciting.”

Basketball star Caitlin Titler showed emotion as she signed her letter to continue hooping at Lake Erie College.

“It's really sentimental because my parents have been with me for every step of the way,” she said. “It just meant a lot to have my parents sitting with me and telling me how proud of me that they were.”

On the volleyball court, Kaylee Davis has made a name for herself, signing her letter to Ashland University.

“It's been a long time,” said Davis. “I've been playing since junior high with all the same girls and on the same team, which is definitely up there as a memory. To be able to play with all my friends for the whole time, it’s something that will always be a part of me. That’s a lot of years with a lot of my friends and it definitely brought me a lot of good memories.”

Bowling standouts Emma Yoder and Addy Meshew were part of the first team to ever win a state title for Triway High School. Now they continue to improve and thrive in the sport as Yoder signed her letter to continue at Jacksonville State University and Meshew signed with Wright State University.

“It’s a new program, but the coaches came from McKendree (University) and when they were there, they won four national titles,” said Yoder. “The coaches are really knowledgeable."

Meshew simply fell in love with Wright State University and fulfilled her dream of bowling Division I.

“I am so excited,” said Meshew. “Honestly since I went into this, this school has been my dream school to be at. I've just been waiting to sign with them, I am just excited.”

Standout bowler Addy Meshew with her family and smiles for everyone after she made her dream come true by signing to Wright State University.

Yoder won a state title individually two years ago and both her and Meshew finished inside the top 10 last year at the state tournament. They both found their ideal futures.

“Once I met with Jeff Fleck (head coach), who I had known previously, but had never gotten the chance to talk to," Meshew said. "Once I did, I just felt heard, he understood the sport the same way I do, so I think it's going to be a really good fit. It’s just really exciting and the best part is I get four more seasons after this year.”

Triway senior and standout bowler Emma Yoder signs her letter of intent to Jacksonville State University.

While Jacksonville State may be far from home, Yoder is excited about the different feel it will provide.

“It was just visiting all the different colleges, getting to see the different academic and bowling aspects, how each team was together and seeing how different schools were,” Yoder said. “As for signing, it’s really exciting because it officially makes it real, it makes it seem true now.”

For Davis, there was a ton to like about staying close to home at Ashland.

“When I first went there to visit, it was just different,” she said “It’s the vibe, the people there, my brother goes there, the environment there was just really friendly, and it felt like home. I just knew right away that it was the right place.”

She relished the opportunity to play with her friends but is excited for the future now.

“Being with my friends, playing these last four years, it's just something special,” said Davis. “The time definitely goes fast, just play, it's four years. It might seem like a while and might feel exhausting and tiring but push through and enjoy the memories while you can.”

Triway senior Caitlin Titler is all smiles with both of her parents, who have meant a ton to her over the years.

Titler has been one of the area's top players since stepping on to the high school court, and hopes to continue improving her game at the next level.

“I really liked the coaching staff,” said Titler. “I think over the next couple of years they are going to have a really good team and that will make me a better player in general.”

Titler added to this for future hoop players:

“Keep your head up and work harder than anybody else on the court, because it's always a competition for everybody,” she said. “You don't realize how much the coaching staff puts into this, but they really mean a lot to me, and I appreciate everything they have done for me and the team.”

Over the past three years, Wachtel and Massaro have been nearly always linked together in Triway softball. The pair helped bring home a state championship as sophomores, and another runner-up finish as freshmen. Wachtel has left an impression across the area with an earned run average of 1.04 over her three-year prep career with 773 strikeouts while posting a 64-8 record. At the dish, she has swatted the ball at a .518 clip, collecting 159 hits, lining 50 doubles, 14 homers, driving in 102 runs and scoring 67 times.

She is already ready for her senior year to start.

Triway standout pitcher Carter Wachtel signs her letter of intent under the smiling eyes of her parents.

“I can't wait, I am so excited for senior season, I feel like it's come so fast and it feels like yesterday I was just a freshman,” she said. “It's crazy now here I am, this is it and I am ready to ball out this last season.”

Looking back at her recruitment, she reflected on what she enjoyed the most about the process and the road to Georgia Tech.

“We talk about stopping to enjoy the roses, to enjoy it because a lot of times we get so focused about the end goal that we forget to enjoy the experiences that we're getting along the way,” Wachtel said. “So that's definitely been my favorite part. All the people that I've met through all my new experiences and opportunities. I grew up in the game and to finally get to experience what I've worked so hard for, to finally get there, that's the best part of it all — just all of it.”

Wachtel had words of encouragement for young softball players as well.

“Keep working, always work hard each day, enjoy the process, you can only get better, even if it’s something you don't think is possible. I didn't really know what was realistic for me college wise, but this is greater than I could have ever dreamed. This is so awesome.”

It's the Massaro Family as they showed and are all smiles after Hanna Massaro signed her letter of intent to Bowling Green.

Hanna Massaro has hit at a .472 clip while driving in 111 runs, scoring 100 times, ripping 24 doubles and belting 14 homers. She found the fit that was perfect for her.

“It was just the atmosphere and the coaches,” said Massaro of Bowling Green. “They are welcoming and treated me like I was part of their family before I was even a part of their family. The atmosphere was so welcoming, and their vibes were very chill."

And now it's time for last season at Triway for Massaro, and most of her classmates who signed alongside of her.

“It’s very exciting, Bowling Green is such an amazing school, and I am very excited to sign and make it my new home,” Massaro said. “It's definitely a lot less stressful now. With it finally over with, I am really happy that I found my home and it's a great home to be in.”

