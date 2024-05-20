[Getty Images]

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has been praising Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side for the "standard they set", after they became the first team in top-flight history to win the league in four consecutive seasons.

"They are unbelievable - the standards they set, their performances week after week and year after year," said Shearer on Match of the Day.

"To keep going again - when other teams are trying almost everything to get back to their level - to keep performing at the level they do as players and Pep, because he is the one who has to motivate them and keep them going.

"It is a remarkable achievement. They have played some unbelievable football."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright highlighted 23-year-old Phil Foden's performance, after the midfielder scored two goals to claim what is already his sixth title: "He was fantastic. He was very, very difficult to pick up - with the form he is in, you wouldn't be able to pick him up anyway.

"His movement between the lines, his touches, his running off the ball - he just doesn't get picked up and he is able to just run through people.

"When you are playing in this kind of purple patch, sometimes you don't even need to make the run, it just comes to you. He was getting too much time and space.

"This is how we want to see this man playing. This is what you are hoping you are going to see from England, in that number 10 role."

Shearer added: "In that number 10 role, he is unplayable at times. He is that good.

"Six titles at the age of 23? Unbelievable."

Catch up on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer