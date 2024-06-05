Six-time world champion Marquez to join Ducati in 2025

Marquez has also won world championships in 125cc and Moto2 [Getty Images]

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has signed a two-year deal to ride for Ducati Lenovo from 2025.

The 31-year-old will replace Italian Enea Bastianini and race alongside reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the factory team.

Marquez, who moved to Gresini Racing in October after 11 years at Honda, is third in this season's standings.

The Spaniard, who became the youngest MotoGP champion in 2013, said: "I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season.

"From the first contact with the Desmosedici GP [motorbike], I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away.

"From that moment on, I knew that my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow, and to move to the team where Francesco Bagnaia has been the world champion for two years in a row.

"I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me."