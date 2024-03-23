Six Tigers Earn Nine All-Conference Honors in Tigers Inaugural Season

Clemson, S.C. – Six Tigers have earned nine different All-Conference spots, it was announced today by the conference office ahead of tonight’s ACC Championship. The Tigers had the second-most All-Conference nods, behind NC State.

The All-ACC Gymnastics team includes the top six on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise, respectively, based on National Qualifying Score (NQS) following the regular season. The top two All-Arounders also earned first team honors.

Redshirt senior Rebecca Wells earned three All-ACC distinctions, including vault, beam and all-around. The 2024 AAI Award Nominee goes into tonight’s ACC Championship with the highest NQS in the conference on beam. Joining Wells with multiple honors is redshirt sophomore Molly Arnold on vault and floor. Arnold owns the highest vault score in the league this season (9.975) and is fourth in the league on floor.

Graduate Kaitlin DeGuzman and redshirt freshman Lilly Lippeatt both earned All-ACC honors on bars, while redshirt sophomores Kielyn McCright (beam) and Brie Clark (floor) rounded out the individual honors. Clark has the highest floor exercise NQS in the conference following the regular season.

The Tigers are set to compete in the 2024 ACC Championships tonight at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network. Clemson is the No. 2 seed and begins the event on bars.

– Via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire