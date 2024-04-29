Six things Welsh rugby learned from URC weekend

A touchline ban, a record defeat, a red card and a bumper crowd for a double send-off marked the latest round of the United Rugby Championship (URC) for Welsh rugby.

There was a gulf in physicality as all four regions were beaten, though there were some glimmers of hope.

It was the lower placed teams who gave the most encouraging displays as Scarlets and Dragons picked up losing bonus points after narrow defeats.

Frustratingly both teams along with Ospreys - who suffered their heaviest ever loss - fell one score short of try bonuses.

And Cardiff's Matt Sherratt became the first head coach to be hit with a suspension this season.

So what can we take from the weekend's games?

Ospreys stay positive

Ospreys remain upbeat over their play-off chances despite falling three places in the table after conceding a record score in the 61-24 loss to Bulls in Pretoria.

Luke Davies, Keiran Williams and Keelan Giles crossed but two interceptions and then a misjudged late penalty kick to touch squandered a try bonus.

Ospreys have dropped to 10th, four points off the play-offs with a daunting trip to Leinster next up and have a worry over Adam Beard's injury.

"It's not getting any easier but looking at the history of the table, we have an idea what's needed to be in the top eight," said head coach Toby Booth.

"That would be progress but there's a realism about where we are and what we're trying to do."

He added: "I love this group, they're unbelievably tight but the learning is to be accurate when it matters most."

Lightweight Wales: All four regions struggled to match their opposition's physicality [Rex Features]

URC play-off race 'crazy'

However the rest of the URC are not so sure what it will take to the reach the play-offs with three games remaining.

Six points separate Stormers in fifth and Lions in 11th, including three teams separated by points-difference alone.

“I’ve never seen anything like it," said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

"It’s so close that it makes for a great competition but the points target we set ourselves keeps moving. Last season 48 points got you into the play-offs but I don't think that will be anywhere near enough this season."

Sherratt silenced

Matt Sherratt finds a novel way to stay quiet against Edinburgh [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt was forced to watch his team's 24-7 loss to Edinburgh from among the 11,200 fans at the Arms Park after being hit with a one-game touchline ban before kick-off.

It followed an "interaction" with Scottish referee Mike Adamson immediately after the late defeat by Ulster the previous week.

Sherratt said: "It was an emotional game and I spoke to the referee straight after the match and questioned some of his decisions.

"But I guarantee that it was not in an abusive or confrontational manner.

"I've since spoken to Mike and apologised and it's probably a learning for me that straight after a game is probably not the best time to speak to officials."

A further five-game ban was suspended, along with £7,500 in fines, while Sherratt must also attend a referee course.

Ellis Jenkins' final Arms Park appearance was cut short by a head injury [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

When a loss feels like a win

Sharks coach John (right) won the battle of the Plumtrees against son Taine [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Rather than a fortress, Parc y Scarlets has been a house of cards this season during which the home side has lost seven of nine in all competitions, including a record home league defeat.

Dwayne Peel insisted he still had the backing of the board after that loss to Glasgow.

Now it appears he may once again have the support of the fans, given the singing that followed a spirited display against a Springbok-laden Sharks.

"The fans have been very patient and there was a different atmosphere tonight," Peel said after the 34-27 Sharks loss.

"Some people looking at the team sheets may have thought we were in for it, but we stood up against World Cup winners and showed we can be a good team."

Johnny Williams gave a reminder of his obvious strengths in defence and attack.

O'Brien set for return

Dragons fly-half Angus O'Brien is set to make a second return of a injury-blighted season, against Stormers on 10 May.

But he will have to depose Cai Evans who was switched from full-back to number 10 against Connacht by Dai Flanagan who remains tight-lipped over which is the Wales international's best position.

"Angus will have to unseat Cai who went well. He kicks the ball a long way and his passing is top quality, he just needs time in the saddle," said Flanagan.

Evans kicked a perfect five from five and twice levelled the scores before Ben Carter's red card saw the visitors edge past Dragons on Elliot Dee's 150th appearance for the region.

Flanagan added: "Elliot drives the energy of the group. It's not what he says, it's what he does that makes him a leader."

Better late than never

Ioan Nicholas was scoreless in 48 games between his last two tries [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Ioan Nicholas has proved an ideal utility player for Scarlets ever since he became the region's youngest ever player in 2015, aged just 17.

But playing wing, full-back or centre has not yielded many tries for the former Wales Under-20s international.

He created two against Sharks before crossing himself in the 77th-minute - five years to the day since his last score, against Dragons in 2019.

"He's probably under-valued outside the club but not by us, he's a real glue player for us," said Peel.

"He's a great communicator and a quality player. He rarely has a bad game, so I'm so pleased for him."