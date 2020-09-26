Six things to watch for as banged-up 49ers take on Giants in Week 3

Six things to watch for in 49ers' Week 3 matchup vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Week 2 didn't feel like much of a victory for the San Francisco 49ers with the number of injuries suffered across the team. But as the saying goes, it's the next man up for San Francisco as they look to close out their road trip with a win against an 0-2 New York Giants team. San Francisco enters Sunday with several new faces inheriting key roles along the 49ers roster. Here are six things to watch for during Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Giants.

Saquon Out, Freeman In

The 49ers aren't the only team dealing with a number of injuries heading into Sunday's contest. The Giants are without two of their offensive stars with running back Saquon Barkley out with a season-ending ACL injury and wideout Sterling Shepard on Injured Reserve with a toe injury.

The Giants are likely to look at a number of players to help replace Barkley's production. The Giants added Dion Lewis this offseason, who rushed 10 times for 20 yards and added four catches for 36 yards in Week 2, to add to running back Wayne Gallman, who enters his fourth season in New York. Notably, the Giants signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman this week to help fill the void in the backfield.