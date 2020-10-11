Six things to watch for in 49ers' Week 5 game vs. rebuilding Dolphins

Six things to watch for in 49ers' Week 5 game vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins enter Sunday's contest with the hopes of ridding the sour taste of Week 4 losses. San Francisco has yet to win a game at home this year, and aims to reverse the course of their unexpected start to the season against a 1-4 Dolphins team that has struggled to finish in the red zone. Here are six things to watch for in the Week 5 matchup.

1. The Cheetah's Return

Running back Matt Breida will make his first trip to Levi's® Stadium not as a member of the 49ers. Breida was traded to Miami in April in exchange for a fifth-round pick, which was used to select offensive lineman Colton McKivitz .

Last year, the 49ers were one of three teams in the NFL to have at least three players with 500-or-more rushing yards that featured Raheem Mostert (772), Tevin Coleman (544) and Breida (623). The former 49ers undrafted back ranked sixth in the NFL, averaging 5.07 yards per carry last year.

So far through four games, Breida has only notched 18 rushing attempts while playing behind starter Myles Gaskin, who leads the team with 48 carries. Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey alluded to getting Breida more involved, which could come against his former team on Sunday.