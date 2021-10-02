Six teams still targeting Ben Simmons

A league source said the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are still inquiring about Simmons’ availability. But for now Simmons remains with Philly — and is being punished for missing time. The Sixers withheld $8.25 million of his salary Friday and placed the payment in an escrow account, sources confirmed. His contract is structured for him to receive 50% of this season’s $33 million salary by Oct. 1.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors and Spurs among 6 NBA teams interested in Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/raptors-and… – 11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons vs. the #Sixers: An inside look at a messy NBA divorce inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:13 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons vs. the #Sixers: An inside look at a messy #NBA divorce inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:03 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: A look at how the Ben Simmons situation could end, along with the likelihood of each scenario (for subscribers): bit.ly/3kVZFiD #NBA #76ers pic.twitter.com/iueD2CMxz4 – 11:00 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Ben Simmons – as he laces up his sneakers at the 76ers practice facility pic.twitter.com/wQmElc2jKN – 9:38 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: What will happen with Ben Simmons and when (for subscribers)? bit.ly/3kVZFiD #NBA pic.twitter.com/9gJKIs8UvA – 7:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Could Pacers be dark horse in Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/01/cou… – 6:59 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

I’m betting Ben Simmons isn’t vaccinated; he definitely wouldn’t take the shot. – 5:31 PM

Story continues

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Ben Simmons situation, training camp storylines, teams we wanna watch in preseason, water bottles, San Diego, Squid Game through three episodes and other excellent Korean TV/film. open.spotify.com/episode/5kHtzk… – 5:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This Ben Simmons situation is so, so tiring #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/01/ben… via @SixersWire – 4:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst and @Bobby Marks: The latest developments in the Ben Simmons saga – including the $8.25 million owed to him today being placed into an escrow account, with future fines to be taken from it – and what comes next.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:51 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

76ers won’t pay Ben Simmons $8.25 million that was due on Oct. 1, as stalemate between the two sides drags on

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 3:51 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

As Ben Simmons holds out for a trade, the 76ers are not paying him the $8.25M he was due today, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/AM4hLkFRQh – 3:09 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No one ever thought the Sixers actually would pay Ben Simmons $8.25 million today, did they? – 3:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Reporting with @Brian Windhorst and @Bobby Marks: Sources confirm the 76ers have not paid Ben Simmons the $8.2 million he was owed today. The money has been put in an escrow account, & any fines accrued by him for not showing up will be deducted from that amount moving forward. – 3:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers not paying Ben Simmons the $8,250,984 he’s due today nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/01/rep… – 2:59 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: The 76ers are not paying Ben Simmons his $8.25 million payment due today as the three-time All-Star awaits a trade. Simmons still is not showing up to Philadelphia and has understood the ramifications of his holdout. – 2:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Source confirms @Jake Fischer‘s report that Sixers are withholding the 25% of Ben Simmons’ 2021-22 salary that’s due today. – 2:55 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I think Rich Paul and Ben Simmons might have flown a little too close to the sun. There are plenty of ways to maintain plausible deniability on performing your contract and get what you want, e.g. Butler, Harden. But this is just too overt a breach, makes it too easy for the team – 2:41 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Weekend dime-dropping time, friends …

Early reviews of the new Wilson basketball, Day 5 of Ben Simmons’ holdout in Philly and much more you won’t read anywhere else … all via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-balls-pl… – 2:30 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Sixers will indeed not pay Ben Simmons the 25% of his salary due today, according to league sources. And there are now growing whispers that Simmons could respond by actually reporting to Philadelphia, albeit maintaining that he is injured: bleacherreport.com/articles/29489… – 2:21 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ben Simmons just latest in long list of clashes for Daryl Morey nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/01/ben… – 1:53 PM

Lang Greene @LangGreene

The funniest part of this Ben Simmons saga is the fact that Ben acts as if the fans of his new team won’t ask him to shoot jump shots either – 1:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz is fed up with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/9XsIO1HY6r – 1:06 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: A look at the outcomes with percentages as to how the #Sixers‘ situation with Ben Simmons gets resolved (for subscribers): bit.ly/3kVZFiD #76ers pic.twitter.com/6kjnHlI7wy – 12:25 PM

More on this storyline

However, a source expects Simmons to receive all of the money owed to him. The belief is whichever team that acquires him is going to waive the fines the Sixers put in place. The Sixers’ position that they’re not going to trade Simmons just to make a trade has been consistent. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / October 2, 2021

Ben Simmons … MVP candidate??? Metta Sandiford-Artest thinks so … telling TMZ Sports he truly believes the Philadelphia 76ers guard (at least for now, that is) … will be one of the best players in the NBA this season. The NBA champ had high praises for the disgruntled star when we spoke with him this week … and despite all the drama surrounding his trade demand, Metta says it will be a breakthrough season for the 25-year-old. “This kid is going to be an MVP candidate,” the former All-Star emphatically expressed. “Just because he’s a superstar doesn’t mean he needs to be a shooter.” -via TMZ.com / October 2, 2021

Sandiford-Artest offered some advice to Simmons and other players that might find themselves in a similar situation. “You don’t request trades when you don’t have to, ’cause you don’t want to mess with your legacy,” he said. “Stay with one team as long as you can. Build that comfort. Build your legacy.” -via TMZ.com / October 2, 2021