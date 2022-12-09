Significant turnover is coming in this year’s playoffs.

Heading into Week 14, six teams that missed the playoffs last year are in playoff position this year: The Ravens, Dolphins, Jets, Vikings, Giants and Seahawks.

Meanwhile, six teams that made last year’s postseason are poised to miss it this year: The Patriots, Steelers, Raiders, Packers, Rams and Cardinals.

Since 1990, every year at least four teams have made the playoffs that were not in the playoffs the year before.

A full look at how the postseason is shaping up is in our AFC Playoff Picture and NFC Playoff Picture.

Six teams that missed postseason last year are in playoff position heading into Week 14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk