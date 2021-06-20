The six teams to beat Oklahoma in the Lincoln Riley era

The Oklahoma Sooners have continuously set atop the Big 12 hierarchy since the Lincoln Riley era began in 2017. OU has won the Big 12 crown every year under his leadership but have yet to win a national championship. However, the program’s overall record and win rate since Riley took over is impressive. Overall, Oklahoma has gone 45-8 over the last four seasons of Riley’s reign.

Coming out victorious against the Sooners is a challenging feat. Not many teams have succeeded at the task the last four years, with two teams beating the squad each year. 2020 was the first year both losses fell in the regular season, the previous three years, one occurred in the playoffs. Only six teams have come out with a higher numerical output on the scoreboard. Both Iowa State and Kansas State have two wins against the Sooners. Here is the brief listing of teams that have beaten Oklahoma during Lincoln Riley’s tenure.

Iowa State (2 times)

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Years Won 2017 regular season- Iowa State 38, Oklahoma 31 2020 regular season- Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Kansas State (2 times)

S Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Years Won 2019 regular season- Kansas State 48, Oklahoma 41 2020 regular season- Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35

Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won 2017 Rose Bowl- Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 2OT

Texas

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won 2018 regular season- Texas 48, Oklahoma 45

Alabama

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won 2018 Orange Bowl- Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34

LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Year Won 2019 Peach Bowl- LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

