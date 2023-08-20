Six takeaways from Vikings’ preseason loss to Titans

The Vikings held out 33 players, including all 22 projected starters in their 24-16 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night as head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to use the exhibitions to evaluate players lower on the depth chart. Here are three who stood out and three areas of concern.

Three up

Kicker Greg Joseph: A couple days after officially winning the kicking competition with undrafted rookie Jack Podlesny, who was released last week, Greg Joseph remained a perfect 7-for-7 this preseason by drilling all four kicks against the Titans. Joseph is likely building back some confidence inside TCO Performance Center while remaining spotless with a 54-yard field goal in the Seahawks' outdoor home to hitting from 26, 33 and 45 yards away against the Titans inside U.S. Bank Stadium. "The way I view every competition: It's me vs. me," Joseph said last week after the team cut Podlesny.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day: Day is quick off the snap. He lit up the second quarter with a strong series, effectively stalling a Titans drive that started with a 19-yard throw to tight end Chig Okonkwo. First, Day beat the down block from Titans center Corey Levin and poked the ball out of quarterback Malik Willis' right hand almost immediately after a play-action fake. That led to a loss off 11 yards. When the Titans managed to get back to a fourth-and-1 play, Day drew a holding call on Titans guard Justin Murray that negated a first-down run and forced a Titans punt.

Tight end Nick Muse: Muse, the former seventh-round pick, is showing his connection with backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who has found Muse for six catches, 56 yards and a touchdown over two preseason games. He followed up his leaping 4-yard touchdown grab in Seattle with the first catch Saturday: an 18-yard catch and run after blocking and releasing into the flat. Muse just needs to set a pick more subtly; he was flagged for offensive pass interference after hitting a Titans linebacker while on a crossing route, which set up receiver Trishton Jackson for an 18-yard catch that was called back. "I'm a big fan of Muse," Mullens said. "Great personality on and off the field. Underratedly talented. We have a good chemistry going, and hopefully we'll keep it up."

Three down

Tackle Oli Udoh: Udoh is likely on the 53-man roster. His contract — known as a four-year qualifying player benefit — is a collectively bargained way for teams to re-sign players who have been with the same team for four seasons and get some salary cap help. The Vikings agreed to guarantee $2.6 million to Udoh, but he only counts about $1.2 million in cap charges. That turns back into $2.6 million in cap if he's cut. Maybe they're thinking about it after Udoh was flagged twice and allowed sacks on back-to-back plays against the Titans. Either way, the team should be looking for another reserve tackle option.

Running back DeWayne McBride: McBride isn't factoring in the Vikings' running back competition, and he just had kick return duties taken away after his first and only attempts in Seattle. Running back Aaron Dykes, who signed just two days before Saturday's game, handled all five kickoff returns, looking solid by taking the opening kickoff back 38 yards. McBride's six carries for 18 yards ended with a 1-yard touchdown run. "He's finishing — physical, downhill," O'Connell said. "Now the reads aren't always perfect. The aiming points and all those things, that's what our jobs [are] as coaches to continue to give him clarity and then demand the execution we're looking for."

Tackling in the secondary: Where's the run support? If defensive coordinator Brian Flores is going to play as many defensive backs in nickel and dime subpackages as he's shown in camp, then he'll probably want the reserves to be more trustworthy as tacklers. Safety Lewis Cine missed Titans running back Tyjae Spears on a 33-yard touchdown. Cornerback Joejuan Williams was locked onto his receiver, and missed Titans running back Julius Chestnut exploding for a 55-yard run after Williams' guy took out safety Jay Ward to clear a running lane. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. missed Spears on a third-down run, giving up the first down.