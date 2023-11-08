Six takeaways from the Boston Celtics’ 5-1 start

The Boston Celtics have had a hot start to the season, going undefeated for five games before finally falling on the road to a tough Minnesota Timberwolves outfit in overtime on Monday night. The Celtics have had impressive offensive performances, particularly in the first half of games, where they have consistently scored at an impressive clip.

The starting five, along with Al Horford, have shown great chemistry and spacing, making it difficult for opposing teams to guard them. However, there are questions about the quality of opponents they have faced so far, as many teams have been short-handed. Despite this, the Celtics have shown resilience and responded well to any adversity they have faced, save arguably their loss to the Timberwolves.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast broke down some of what they are seeing from this Boston squad early in the season.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire