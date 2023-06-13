Six takeaways from Arthur Smith’s minicamp press conference

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and the team will continue these light practices over the next two days. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed a number of topics during a media session on Tuesday.

From Kyle Pitts’ injury status to the seven tryout players, here are six takeaways from Smith’s pre-minicamp press conference.

7 Tryout players

Falcons tryout players: CB Bless Austin

WR Chris Blair

OL D'Marcus Hayes

DL Albert Huggins

TE Michael Jacobson (former hoops at Iowa State)

DL Caeveon Patton

K Matthew Trickett — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 13, 2023

The Falcons will try out seven players, including Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett and former XFL and Packers wide receiver Chris Blair. Two defensive linemen — Caveon Patton and Albert Huggins — along with offensive lineman D’Marcus Hayes, tight end Michael Jacobson and defensive back Bless Austin round out the seven tryout players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Injury updates

Arthur Smith said there are four players who won't be practicing for minicamp this week: Avery Williams, Kyle Pitts, Caleb Huntley and Eddie Goldman. The Falcons will also have seven tryout guys this week, including a few XFL guys. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 13, 2023

The Falcons are still awaiting the return of a few key players, including tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. Per team reporter Tori McElhaney, Smith ruled out all three players from this week’s minicamp practices. Pitts is still on track to return for the start of the season, but the team is being cautious with the former No. 4 overall pick. Avery Williams has already been ruled out for the year due to a non-contract injury he suffered durign OTAs.

Smith on plans for Cordarrelle Patterson

A bit on how the Falcons might use Cordarrelle Patterson this year. pic.twitter.com/Wto5dAWSJH — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 13, 2023

Smith knows the Falcons have a crowded running back room, but he thinks it’s a good thing to have so many versatile players. Despite Cordarrelle Patterson’s age, he’s still capable of making plays as a running back, wide receiver and kick/punt returner.

Advertisement

Smith likes depth on defense

Arthur Smith said he's *knock on wood* really pleased with the depth the Falcons have developed this offseason on defense. They've pumped a lot of resources and money into that side of the ball, he said, and you can feel it even in OTAs. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 13, 2023

The Falcons added a ton of players to their defensive line, without losing any key contributors. Basically, the team added Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Joe Gaziano, Zach Harrison (rookie), Eddie Goldman (un-retired) and Bud Dupree. Not only did the Falcons upgrade their talent level, they added veteran leaders that they simply could not have afforded last season.

DL Ta'Quon Graham returns

Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham said he tore his left MCL "all the way" when he was injured against Chicago last season. Tuesday was his first full practice back. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 13, 2023

Ta’Quon Graham has been a key part of Atlanta’s defensive line rotation over the last two seasons, but his 2022 campaign was cut short due to a torn MCL. Per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Graham tore his left MCL “all the way” during the team’s Week 11 win over the Bears. Graham has recovered nicely, however, and made his return to practice on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Smith on game-planning against David Onyemata

"He was a pain in the ass to game plan against." Arthur Smith on David Onyemata — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 13, 2023

Onyemata was one of two former Saints players who signed with the Falcons at the start of free agency. The 30-year-old defensive tackle followed defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to Atlanta, where he received a three-year, $35 million contract to play next to Grady Jarrett. Smith said game-planning against Onyemata was a “pain in the ass” but he won’t have to worry about that anymore.

Watch: Arthur Smith's full press conference

Arthur Smith talks with media ahead of mandatory minicamp https://t.co/ATt6E2tvNb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 13, 2023

[lawrence-related id=115245,115247,115235,115210,115156]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire