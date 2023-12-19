Six Stillwater seniors to sign National Letter of Intent

Dec. 18—Stillwater High School held a ceremony Monday for six seniors who will sign their National Letter of Intent later this week.

The NCAA's three-day early signing period opens on Wednesday but SPS' fall semester ends on Tuesday, so Parker Jeffery, Chance Acord, Talon Kendrick, Josh Ford and Heston and Holden Thompson were honored in front of their families, coaches and classmates.

Jeffery will play baseball for Northern Oklahoma College Enid. He is expected to be an elite hitter for the Pioneers in his last season.

"I'd just like to thank the Lord for giving me the ability to play baseball and my family and friends and coaches for all the support," Jeffrey said.

Acord will pitch for Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas. Stillwater coach Marty Lees said it's one of the best community college programs in the country, and they only recruit tough kids.

"I think they're going to be excited about his ability," Lees said.

Kendrick, Ford and the Thompson twins will play football for Oklahoma State, and they were all staples of Stillwater football over the past three years. They went 32-6 in that time and played in back-to-back state championship games, including Stillwater's first victory in 55 years.

"These guys were invaluable to our program in many ways," coach Chad Cawood said. "They had injuries they had to fight through just to get to where they're at today. We're very proud of all of them."

Kendrick, a wide receiver and defensive back, scored three touchdowns in the recent championship game loss to Muskogee. Cawood said he's the only person he knows of that had a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown over the past two state championships.

Receiver Heston Thompson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in late-October, and he's still in a walking boot. He had 78 catches, 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior season. Cawood said he's in the top 5 on all the school's receiving leaderboards.

Running back Holden Thompson had ACL reconstruction surgery in the summer of 2022 and was back on a football field four months later. He finished his senior season with nearly 2,200 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Ford the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, sticks out in any room he's in. Cawood said few people that size balance physicality and speed like Ford does.

"There's not very many guys walking around like that, but the things that people don't realize is the sacrifices that he made," Ford said. "He said, 'I need to get stronger. I need to get faster,' and he was willing to do everything there was to make that happen."

Ford took a hit in last year's semifinal game and a growth plate ripped off his pelvic bone. Doctors initially feared it was a career-ending injury before he made a full recovery.

Although they can't comment publicly yet, Ford thanked OSU coach Mike Gundy and tight ends coach Jason McEndoo for believing in him at his "lowest point."

Gundy will hold a Signing Day news conference Wednesday morning.