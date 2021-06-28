Six Star Pro Nutrition® To Advocate For “Shaking Up” College Sports With Name, Image & Likeness Rights For Student Athletes, Introduces ‘My First Dollar’ Campaign

The Company Will Leverage Billboards In New Orleans, Louisiana and Bristol, Connecticut, Plus Athlete Influencers To Send Its Message

A Six Star Pro Nutrition billboard advocates for student athletes to receive their NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rights outside of the 2022 College Basketball Championship host venue in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 28, 2021. Photo - Alex Brady for Six Star Pro Nutrition

A Six Star Pro Nutrition billboard advocates for student athletes to receive their NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rights outside of Bristol, Connecticut. Photo - Six Star Pro Nutrition

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition (www.sixstarpro.com), “The Athlete’s Choice” and a leading maker of scientifically formulated premium supplements, announced today its plans to “Shake Up” the college sports landscape. The campaign includes targeted outdoor advertising campaigning for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights for student athletes and a “My First Dollar” athlete influencer campaign for student athletes in states where NIL rules are already in place as of July 1, 2021.

“Six Star Pro Nutrition is excited to be part of the student athlete journey, across all sports and all divisions of collegiate athletics as Name, Image and Likeness regulations are enacted across the country,” said Jarrod Jordan, the Chief Marketing Officer for Iovate Health Sciences International, the parent company of Six Star Pro Nutrition. “Name, Image and Likeness rights offer financial opportunities for any student athlete ambitious enough to dream big, build an audience and market themselves.”

“We also urge and implore states to explore simple, pragmatic solutions that benefit student athletes and the brands who covet working with them (like Six Star Pro Nutrition). This moment has been a long time coming for collegiate athletics and continued bureaucratic red tape in several states will only hinder student athletes from earning a share of the financial pie that is rightfully theirs.”

EYE-POPPING OUTDOOR BILLBOARDS

Off of its buzzworthy campaign for Boston’s basketball franchise to hire a female coaching candidate via a targeted billboard by the team’s practice facility, Six Star Pro Nutrition will once again leverage outdoor signage in two locations.

1. Right across the street from the Mercedes Benz Superdome --- site of the 2022 Men’s College Basketball Championship Weekend. This digital billboard will launch on June 28, 2021 with the following text:

“WHEN THE COLLEGE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP IS HERE NEXT APRIL.

WE WANT TO PAY THE ATHLETES. NOT JUST THE TV NETWORKS

SHAKE IT UP - NAME, IMAGE & LIKENESS RIGHTS NOW”

2. Starting on June 21, 2021 and within a stone’s throw of a certain four-letter network’s campus in Bristol, Connecticut, will be a billboard that highlights the fact that according to many media members, when Name, Image and Likeness regulations are passed in all 50 states, that the highest paid college athlete will be a woman. This landmark milestone is also set to take place as the United States prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX in 2022.

This billboard reads:

“THE HIGHEST PAID COLLEGE ATHLETE PLAYS IN CONNECTICUT.

WE JUST CAN’T PAY HER YET!

SHAKE IT UP --- NAME, IMAGE & LIKENESS RIGHTS NOW!”

MY FIRST DOLLAR SOCIAL INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

Starting on July 1, the first day Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) regulations allow student athletes in several states to monetize their name and likeness, Six Star will unveil a social media influencer campaign showing off these athletes and their first dollar made under the new regulations. Each athlete ambassador will post a photo of themselves with a framed $1 U.S. bill in one hand and a bottle of Six Star Pro Nutrition’s Whey Protein Plus in the other hand.

As part of the caption for these influencer posts, athletes will speak about what this moment means to them and note that athletes in several states do not have access to Name-in-Likeness opportunities yet due bureaucratic red tape. Then these influencers will encourage those in charge to “SHAKE IT UP” and get Name, Image and Likeness bills passed nationwide.

Six Star Pro Nutrition has been an athlete advocate for more than a decade with its professional sports brand ambassadors including T.J. Watt, Pro Football’s best defensive player, Tobin Heath, a three-time world champion soccer star and Callie Bundy, a trick-shot sports artist. During the 2021 College Basketball Tournaments (Men’s and Women’s), the brand leveraged cheerleaders at several notable institutions as a work-around to promote the event while respecting rules and regulations surrounding student athletes and endorsement opportunities.

Six Star Pro Nutrition provides athletes advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders, pre-workouts and ready-to-drink products. For more information on Six Star® products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

