The six stages of a Jose Mourinho managerial meltdown

Telegraph Sport
·6 min read
The six stages of a Jose Mourinho meltdown - PA

Is history beginning to repeat itself for Jose Mourinho? At each of his clubs, the Portuguese manager’s tenure has infamously followed a similar trajectory — and there are signs that he is now going through a similar process at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have lost five of their last six league games, with Sunday’s defeat at West Ham United leaving them ninth in the Premier League table. They have lost eight matches this season, which is the most games Mourinho has lost in a season since 2015/16, when he was sacked by Chelsea after nine league defeats.

Historically, Mourinho has tended to instantly improve a team before gradually losing control of the dressing room and falling out with key players or executives (or both) and ultimately leaving under a cloud.

There can be no doubt that Tottenham improved last season, after Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, and it was not so long ago that they were considered genuine title contenders. But the speed of their decline in recent weeks has been alarming, as has Mourinho’s treatment of some of his key attacking players.

It is not beyond Mourinho’s managerial powers to rescue this campaign. They are in the final of the League Cup, meaning that Mourinho could soon provide them with the silverware they have been craving, and they are going strong in the Europa League.

But the signs are not good, and their league performances have been far from entertaining. A long-running problem for Mourinho is that, without results, there is little for him to fall back on. So how does this season at Tottenham compare to the final stages of his previous jobs?

Stage 1: Takes over a struggling club

Porto (2002-04): Porto were fifth and out of the cup when he joined in Jan 2002.

Chelsea (2004-07): Chelsea had finished second but exited the Champions League at semi-final stage when Mourinho replace Claudio Ranieri.

Inter (2008-10): Roberto Mancini replaced by Mourinho after Champions League last-16 defeat by Liverpool.

Real Madrid (2010-13): Manuel Pellegrini was sacked and replaced by the Portuguese after Madrid finished second and exited the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Chelsea (2013-15): Champions League group-stage exit saw Roberto Di Matteo sacked and interim boss Rafa Benitez secured a third-place finish and won the Europa League before Mourinho's return.

Man Utd (2016-present): Took charge after Louis van Gaal could only finish fifth alongside an FA Cup win.

Tottenham (2019-present): Replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Spurs in 14th just six months after their Champions League final defeat.

Stage 2: Improves fortunes in his first season

Porto (2002-04): Won 11 of his 15 games as Porto finished third.

Chelsea (2004-07): Chelsea won the title with a Premier League record of 95 points.

Inter (2008-10): Retained the Serie A title and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Real Madrid (2010-13): Madrid again finished second to Barcelona but won the Copa del Rey and reached Champions League last four.

Chelsea (2013-15): Chelsea reached the Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the Premier League once again.

Man Utd (2016-present): Qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League despite finishing sixth, and also won EFL Cup.

Tottenham (2019-present): Steered Spurs to Europa League qualification after recovering to a sixth-place finish.

Stage 3: Spends heavily on a striker

Porto (2002-04): Derlei was a big-money arrival from Uniao Leira.

Chelsea (2004-07): Didier Drogba was a £24m signing from Marseille.

Inter (2008-10): Samuel Eto'o arrived from Barcelona in a part-exchange deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, alongside the addition of Diego Militao.

Real Madrid (2010-13): Mourinho decides against signing a big-name striker but acquired Mesut Ozil from Werder Bremen.

Chelsea (2013-15): Diego Costa joined from Atletico Madrid for £32m.

Man Utd (2016-present): United signed £75m Romelu Lukaku from Everton to spearhead title challenge.

Tottenham (2019-present): Spurs committed £220,000-a-week to sign Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

Stage 4: Enjoys success in second season

Porto (2002-04): Porto finished on 86 points, 11 clear of Benfica.

Chelsea (2004-07): Chelsea finished on 91 points, eight clear of Man Utd.

Inter (2008-10): Mourinho won the league, cup and European treble in his second season.

Real Madrid (2010-13): Madrid won their first La Liga title in four years.

Chelsea (2013-15): Chelsea won the title for the first time in five seasons with three games to spare.

Man Utd (2016-present): Missed out on title after finishing runner-up to Manchester City, the first time he failed to win the title in his second season.

Tottenham (2019-present): Title hopes look over but Carabao Cup final could bring first silverware since 2008.

Stage 5: Begins to upset people

Porto (2002-04): Mourinho made no secret he wanted to move on to bigger things, giving interviews to that effect after the Champions League semi-final.

Chelsea (2004-07): There were rumours of issues between Mourinho and Frank Arnesen and Avram Grant, while the signing of Andriy Shevchenko was another bone of contention.

Inter (2008-10): Mourinho courted Real Madrid's attention by openly discussing a move to Spain during Inter's record-breaking season.

Real Madrid (2010-13): Mourinho's strained relationship with Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas divided the squad.

Chelsea (2013-15): Mourinho infamously fell out with Dr Eva Carneiro as Chelsea struggled.

Man Utd (2016-present): Publicly criticised Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and relationships with Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw broke down.

Tottenham (2019-present): Dele Alli is repeatedly left out of the squad after falling out of favour. The same applies to Gareth Bale, who despite improved recent performances remains a bit-part player this season.

Stage 6: Leaves under a cloud

Porto (2002-04): Porto protested to FIFA about Chelsea's illegal approach to Mourinho, but he left after winning the Champions League.

Chelsea (2004-07): Mourinho left in September 2007 despite winning the FA Cup and League Cup the previous season.

Inter (2008-10): Mourinho left at the end of the season in a world-record compensation deal between Madrid and Inter.

Real Madrid (2010-13): Mourinho left Madrid at the end of his third season, saying it had been "the worst of my career".

Chelsea (2013-15): Defeat at Leicester saw Mourinho accuse his players of 'betraying' him and he was sacked in December 2015.

Man Utd (2016-present): Sacked shortly before Christmas with United sixth, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool and closer to the relegation zone.

Tottenham (2019-present): ?

