Six SEC teams in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama did not fall after almost losing to Auburn.

The Crimson Tide remain at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Five other SEC teams are inside the top 25, including four from the SEC West, the best division in college football.

13 SEC teams are also now bowl eligible, and NCAA record. All of the SEC haters are really quiet this season.

Here is the poll in its entirety.

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4

24. Clemson Tigers 9-3

23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4

22. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3

21. NC State Wolfpack 9-3

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2

17. Utah Utes 9-3

16. Pitt Panthers 10-2

15. Houston Cougars 11-1

14. BYU Cougars 10-2

13. Michigan State Spartans 10-2

12. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2

9. Baylor Bears 10-2

8. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2

7. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0

