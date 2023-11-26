Six SEC teams finish regular season inside US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Florida’s 24-15 loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday marked the close of the Gators’ 2023 season, and the Orange and Blue were predictably left off the final regular season update to the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Florida hadn’t been a factor in the rankings since falling to Arkansas, but there were plenty of moments throughout the season where this group looked like a top-25 team.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Georgia remains on top of the poll with 59 first-place votes. The Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who stayed put at No. 8 after holding on against Auburn.

Missouri crept further up the top-10 list to No. 9 by taking care of business against Arkansas, and Ole Miss beat Mississippi State to move up to No. 11. LSU took down Texas A&M and is now up to No. 13, and Tennessee’s 24-point win over Vanderbilt has them steady at No. 23 to close out the regular season.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire