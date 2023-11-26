Advertisement

Six SEC teams finish regular season inside US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida’s 24-15 loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday marked the close of the Gators’ 2023 season, and the Orange and Blue were predictably left off the final regular season update to the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Florida hadn’t been a factor in the rankings since falling to Arkansas, but there were plenty of moments throughout the season where this group looked like a top-25 team.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Georgia remains on top of the poll with 59 first-place votes. The Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide, who stayed put at No. 8 after holding on against Auburn.

Missouri crept further up the top-10 list to No. 9 by taking care of business against Arkansas, and Ole Miss beat Mississippi State to move up to No. 11. LSU took down Texas A&M and is now up to No. 13, and Tennessee’s 24-point win over Vanderbilt has them steady at No. 23 to close out the regular season.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire