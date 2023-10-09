Six SEC squads make up week seven’s Associated Press poll

After finishing the first portion of the season with a 3-2 record, the Auburn Tigers have the opportunity to make a statement in the second half as three of their remaining opponents are included in the latest Associated Press poll.

Similar to the US LBM Coaches Poll, Auburn failed to receive votes in the latest AP poll. However, there will be plenty of opportunities to regain consideration, starting with Saturday’s tilt at No. 22 LSU. The Bayou Bengals climbed one spot in the AP poll following a come-from-behind victory at Missouri on Saturday.

Following a Saturday night affair in Death Valley, Auburn will host Ole Miss on Oct. 21. The Rebels have stumbled once this season, falling to Alabama on Sept. 23. Ole Miss’ win over Arkansas last Saturday bumps them up three places to No. 13.

The final ranked opponent that Auburn will see this season will be in the regular season finale against No. 11 Alabama. The Crimson Tide is rebuilding its image after an early season loss to Texas and a scare against USF the following week. Alabama won a respectable game against Texas A&M in College Station last Saturday but remains at No. 11 this week.

All-in-all, six SEC teams are included in week seven’s AP poll. Georgia made a statement last Saturday by embarrassing then-No. 20 Kentucky, 51-13. The win keeps Georgia atop the poll over Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Oklahoma. The loss dropped the Wildcats to No. 24. Tennessee moved up three places to No. 19 after its 41-20 win over South Carolina.

This week’s SEC slate does not feature a ranked-vs-ranked game. However, four of the five ranked SEC squads in action this week will play games at home. No. 1 Georgia is the lone ranked SEC team to travel this week, as they head to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. No. 13 Ole Miss has the week off.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire